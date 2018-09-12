Dimon says he's 'smarter' than Trump, could beat him in presidential run

"I think I could beat Trump, because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is," JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon says of a hypothetical run for president against the current occupant of the White House.

“And by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money,” Dimon told a JPM-sponsored event today. “It wasn’t a gift from daddy.”

Dimon soon dialed back his remarks, saying he should not have said them and that his statements were proof that he would not make a good politician; it's hard to imagine the president not issuing a retort on Twitter sometime soon.