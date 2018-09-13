Florence weakens, still grave threat

The center of Florence, no longer classified as a major hurricane after being downgraded to a category 2, is expected to strike North Carolina's southern coast tomorrow.

Warnings from the National Hurricane Center still proclaim the storm surge and rainfall pose a grave threat to life and property.

On watch are insurers, power providers, hospitals, livestock and crop producers, generator manufacturers and building stocks.

Related tickers: LPNT, CYH, THC, HCA, HD, LOW, DUK, D, ALL, CB, AIG, TRV, PGR, GNRC, CORN, WEAT, SGG, SOYB, JJG, BALB, COW, CANE, GRU, SGAR, WEET, CTNN, UBC, LSTK