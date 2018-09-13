IEA: 'Crucial period' for oil lies ahead

Global oil supply was firing all cylinders in August, reaching a record 100M barrels per day, but output may be may be tested in coming months amid Iranian and Venezuelan fallout.

"We are entering a very crucial period for the oil market," the IEA said in its closely watched monthly report.

"It remains to be seen if other producers decide to increase their production... Things are tightening up."

Crude futures -1.3% to $69.49/bbl.

