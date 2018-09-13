Trio of central bank decisions

The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Turkey's central bank are set to announce policy decisions within an hour of each other today, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET.

The first two are likely to signal caution, reinforcing a policy lag behind the Federal Reserve, while the CBRT is expected to act vigorously to tame soaring inflation.

The question isn't whether Turkey's central bank will raise interest rates, but by how much.

ETFs: FXE, TUR, EUO, FXB, EWU, ERO, TKF, GBB, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DEUR, DGBP, FLGB, UEUR, UGBP