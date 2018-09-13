Qualcomm initiates $16B accelerated share repurchase

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements with each of Bank of America, N.A., Citibank, N.A. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $16B of company's common stock, with an initial delivery of approximately 178M shares.

Qualcomm is funding the accelerated share repurchase with existing cash resources.

"We are pleased to initiate this significant accelerated share repurchase as we continue to execute on our previously announced $30 billion stock repurchase program," said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "We remain on track to complete a large majority of the announced program by the end of fiscal 2019. The Board and the management team remain committed to returning capital to stockholders while we also continue to invest to create longer term stockholder value."