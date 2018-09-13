IRD awarded $8.1M Hawaii traffic data collection project

International Road Dynamics (OTC:IRDYF), a Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) has been awarded five-year contract worth $8.1M contract by the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation for Continuous Traffic Monitoring Data Collection Goods and Services Statewide. The total five-year contract value is $8.1 million.

Mr. Randy Hanson, IRD's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are proud of our record in Hawaii and committed to ensuring the success of HDOT's Highways Planning Data Collection and Motor Vehicle Enforcement Programs. This project shows the importance of continually advancing IRD's technology to anticipate our customer's future needs. Relationships such as we have with HDOT provide a solid base to support new developments and offerings to all of our transportation industry partners."