HollyFrontier authorizes $1B share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has authorized a $1B share repurchase program, replacing all existing share repurchase authorizations of which there was approximately $43.6M remaining after having purchased approximately 1.2M shares to date in Q3.

"The new $1 billion share repurchase program, which represents 8.1% of our current market cap, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to return excess free cash flow to shareholders. HollyFrontier (HFC) has returned approximately $4.7 billion in cash to shareholders since our 2011 merger," said George Damiris, President and Chief Executive Officer of HollyFrontier.