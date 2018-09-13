IFF announces pricing of common stock and tangible equity unit offerings

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) has priced its previously announced public offering of 11,516,315 common shares at $130.25 per share and concurrent offering of 15M of its 6.00% tangible equity units at $50.00 per unit

The offering will close on September 17.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,151,632 common shares and 1.5M tangible equity units.

Each tangible equity unit is comprised of a prepaid stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note due September 15, 2021, each issued by IFF.

Net proceeds from the common stock offering is expected to be ~$1,456M (or up to $1,602M if the underwriters exercises their option) and the net proceeds from the tangible equity unit offering to be ~$726M (or up to $799M if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option).

The company intends to use the net proceeds from these offerings, together with borrowings under new term loans, additional debt financing and cash on hand, to finance the previously announced merger with Frutarom Industries Ltd. and to pay related fees and expenses. If for any reason the merger is not consummated, then IFF intends to use the net proceeds from these offerings for general corporate purposes.