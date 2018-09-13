Verso responds to proxy firm recommendation

Verso (NYSE:VRS) tells shareholders that it believes proxy firm ISS reached the wrong conclusion in failing to recommend that holders vote in favor of four of five of the company's director nominees.

Verso says ISS's recommendation ignores its transformative success and significant stockholder value creation following emergence from Chapter 11 in 2016.

The company also notes that prior to the 2019 annual meeting the board expects to seek to identify additional potential director nominees from a candidate pool that includes women and individuals from minority groups.

Source: Press Release

Shares of Verso +4.58% in premarket trading to $32.00.