Lithia announces strategic partnership with Shift Technologies

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) have entered into a strategic partnership with Shift, to share and scale technology, data, inventory, business relationships and physical network to capture more of the over 40M used vehicles sold in the United States annually.

In addition, Lithia will lead Shift’s Series D fundraising round, investing $54M, and become the largest shareholder.

“We’re impressed with Shift’s technology platform and dynamic operational capabilities,” said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. “Like us, they are creating a digital marketplace and providing a retail experience wherever, whenever and however consumers desire. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a company that is a great cultural fit.”