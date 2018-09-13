Spotlight on e.l.f. Beauty

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) says it will engage in open dialogue with shareholder Marathon Partners after the firm made a public push yesterday to see e.l.f. put the company up for sales.

E.l.f. statement: "Our Board will thoughtfully review the ideas raised by Marathon as part of its evaluation of a broad range of opportunities to increase long-term stockholder value. As we do so, and as previously disclosed, we are re-investing in our brand while streamlining operations, actions which we believe will position e.l.f. for long-term, profitable growth."

Shares of ELF are down 40% YTD.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Analysts buzz over e.l.f. Beauty takeover scenario (Sept. 12)