FDA extends action date for Acorda's Inbrija to January 5, 2019; shares down 7% premarket

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is down 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has extended its action date 90 days for its review of the company's marketing application seeking approval for INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease patients who are taking a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. The new action date is January 5, 2019.

The agency extended the timeline after receiving additional requested information from the company on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), representing a major amendment requiring more time to review.