GE sells aircraft part maker for $630M

Slimming down the industrial conglomerate further... General Electric (NYSE:GE) is offloading aircraft part manufacturer MRA Systems to Singapore Technologies Engineering for $630M.

The latter, which conducts maintenance and repair operations for airlines, said the deal would allow it to move upstream into the manufacturing and spare parts business for nacelles, the casing that houses aircraft engines.

MRA is the sole supplier of nacelles for Airbus SE A320neos using LEAP-1A engines manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).