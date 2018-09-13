Fred's down 10% post Q2 results

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) reports comparable-store sales fell 3.5% in Q2.

Comparable store sales were down 6.1% for the front store, and -0.5% in the retail pharmacy.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 410 bps to 23.9%.

Adjusted SG&A expense improved 150 bps to 28.5%.

Fred’s Interim CEO and CFO, Joe Anto, stated, “We are continuing to make progress against our two main goals of eliminating our debt balance and returning to profitability by Q4 of this year. While there is still much work to be done, we are moving in the right direction and are excited about the momentum we have at the Company.”

FRED -10.15% premarket.

