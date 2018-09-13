Novartis' Gilenya shows treatment benefit in young people with MS

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PARADIGMS, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Gilenya (fingolimod) in children and adolescents aged 10 - 17 with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) met the primary endpoint of significantly reducing the relapse rate over two years compared to interferon beta-1a (Biogen's Avonex).

Patients receiving Gilenya experienced an 82% lower relapse rate compared to those receiving Avonex as well as delayed time to first relapse. 85.7% of those in the Gilenya cohort were relapse-free at month 24 versus 38.8% in the Avonex group.

The number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions in the Gilenya group at month 24 were 53% less compared to the Avonex group. The average number of gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions per scan at month 24 was 66.0% lower. The annualized rate of brain volume loss was 40% lower.

No new safety signals were observed.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.