Futures point to positive open

U.S. stock index futures are on rise as news emerged that the U.S. was seeking to reignite trade discussions with China. Dow and S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.8% .

A trio of central bank decisions is also making headlines. The Bank of England kept interest rates steady citing greater Brexit uncertainty, while Turkey's central bank boosted rates by a whopping 625 basis points. A decision by the ECB is still on tap.

Oil is down 1.4% at $69.42/bbl, gold is flat at $1211/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.97%.

