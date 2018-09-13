Kroger falls hard after guidance disappoints

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reports total sales were up 1.8% in Q2 after fuel, the convenience store business unit divestiture and the merger with Home Chef are all factored out.

Gross margin fell 36 bps to 21.3% of sales during the quarter on an improved shrink rate.

Operating, general & administrative costs were up 36 bps as a percentage of sales, driven entirely by higher expense for incentive plans.

FIFO operating margin on a rolling four quarters basis fell 26 bps Y/Y.

Kroger reaffirms guidance for full-year identical sales growth of 2.0% to 2.5% and EPS of $2.00 to $2.15 vs. $2.12 consensus.

Shares of Kroger are down 7.97% in premarket trading to $29.20.

