Incyte's ruxolitinib cream successful in mid-stage dermatitis study

A Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) ruxolitinib cream in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) met the primary endpoint. Patients who received topical treatment twice daily showed a 71.6% improvement in EASI score (Eczema Area and Severity Index) score at week 4 compared to 15.5% for vehicle (placebo) (p<0.001).

Ruxolitinib cream also demonstrated non-inferiority (no worse than) to the active control, triamcinolone 0.1% cream (a mid-potency topical corticosteroid) at week 4.

On the safety front, ruxolitinib cream was well-tolerated with no significant treatment-related adverse events.

Development is ongoing.