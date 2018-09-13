Sanofi to refocus two global business units

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) changes the organizational structure of two of its Global Business Units (GBU).

The Company appoints Dieter Weinand as Executive VP, effective November 1 to lead new Primary Care business unit. Mr. Weinand will report directly to CEO Olivier Brandicourt and become a member of the Executive Committee.

The new Primary Care unit will focus exclusively on mature markets.

Stefan Oelrich, currently head of the Diabetes and Cardiovascular GBU, will leave Sanofi and join Bayer AG as a member of the Board of Management and head of the Pharmaceuticals division.

Also, Sanofi is creating a second new GBU called China & Emerging Markets to be led by Olivier Charmeil. Mr. Charmeil will report directly to Dr. Brandicourt.

Sanofi expects to launch the new Primary Care and China & Emerging Markets global business units by the beginning of 2019.