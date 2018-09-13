Height Capital Markets says proposed flexibility in rules covering hours of service for truckers could be a major win for J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT), Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX), Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL), and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) sometime down the road.

The firm forecasts the trucking company could stand to reduce operating costs by over $150M and save roughly 2.3M hours of drive time under the proposed rules adjustments from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The path to final adoption of new HOS rules could extend out until 2020.