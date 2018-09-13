Target to hire 120K workers for holiday blitz

Target (NYSE:TGT) announces that it will hire about 120K seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season. Last year, the retailer brought in 100K seasonal workers.

"Coming off a strong second quarter, we're anticipating a busy holiday season and want to make sure we have the right teams in place across all of our stores and distribution and fulfillment centers to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests," says Target Chief Stores Officer Janna Potts.

All Target team members hired after September 16 will begin at $12 an hour minimum wage, part of Target's commitment to increasing its minimum hourly wage to $15 per hour by the end of 2020.

Source: Press Release