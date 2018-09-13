Harsco secures 10-year contract with ArcelorMittal Tubarao worth $150M

Metals & Minerals division of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has entered into a 10-year contract worth $150M with ArcelorMittal Tubarao for meltshop cleaning, slag handling and crushing, metal recovery, and drop ball services.

“We are excited to extend our long association with ArcelorMittal Tubarao for another 10 years,” said Harsco Metals & Minerals Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell. “This agreement is key to maintaining our strong strategic presence in Latin America, and it underpins our commitment to our customer by delivering value and adding solutions with the highest quality and safety standards.”