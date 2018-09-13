Premarket analyst action - healthcare

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (68% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright citing bullish prospects for Probody platform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (25% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) initiated with Overweight rating and $29 (101% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) initiated with Overweight rating and $39 (70% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) initiated with Overweight rating and $370 (12% upside) price target at Barclays.

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) initiated with Neutral rating and $35 (5% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets citing valuation.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) initiated with Overweight rating at JPMorgan following positive Phase 3 data on filgotinib. Shares down 1% premarket.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (56% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 2% premarket.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $70 (8% upside) price target at Barclays.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) initiated with Neutral rating at Janney.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) initiated with Buy rating at Janney.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) initiated with Neutral rating and $117 (4% downside risk) price target at Canto Fitzgerald.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) initiated with Overweight rating and $117 (23% upside) pricer target at Cantor.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) initiated with Sell rating at Empire Asset Management.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) resumed with Outperform rating and $24 (71% upside) price target at Leerink.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan citing the likelihood of a veto of a California bill limiting reimbursement assistance for dialysis patients. Shares up 4% premarket.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) upgraded to Neutral at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 1% premarket.