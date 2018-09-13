The Hanover Insurance Group announces agreement to sell Chaucer for $950M

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to sell the entities comprising Chaucer, its Lloyd's-focused international specialty business, to China Reinsurance Group (OTC:CHRNY) for $950M, comprising of cash consideration of $865M and a pre-signing dividend from Chaucer of $85M.

The transaction is anticipated to close late this year or in 1Q19.

The Hanover estimates the sale will result in a net GAAP after-tax gain which will be recorded in discontinued operations at sale execution, beginning in Q3.

"This transaction represents an attractive return for shareholders, providing us with greater financial flexibility to invest in the growth of our U.S. agency business and return capital to our shareholders through a variety of options including continued dividends, stock buybacks, debt management, and special dividends," said Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer at The Hanover. "The sale will reduce catastrophe exposure to extreme global events, while enhancing our return on equity potential. We look forward to our continuing successful partnership with Chaucer through the close of the sale and the transition."