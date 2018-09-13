HETLIOZ driving study demonstrates no impairment in next morning performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) announces the results of a HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) driving study to measure next day performance. Tasimelteon did not impair measures of driving performance, whereas the active control, zopiclone, showed significant impairment.

In this triple crossover study, 48 healthy volunteers drove 100 km in a validated driving simulator the morning after taking a bedtime dose of either tasimelteon 20 mg, zopiclone 7.5 mg or placebo.

Treatment with tasimelteon 20 mg demonstrated no next day driving impairment compared to placebo. Treatment with zopiclone 7.5 mg dosed was associated with a meaningful and significant increase in Standard Deviation of Lateral Position, a measure of lane weaving, compared to the placebo treatment.