Cheetah Mobile +4% on $100M share repurchase program approval

The Board of Directors of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) has approved a share repurchase program to purchase American depositary shares with an aggregate value of up to $100M over the next 12-month period.

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The board's decision to purchase Cheetah Mobile's ADSs reflects our belief that buying back our own shares is a good investment for the Company. Cheetah Mobile continues to generate substantial earnings and free cash flow. Driven by our mobile utility products business in the domestic market, and our mobile game operations, we expect our total revenues to recover its growth trend in the second half of 2018. In addition, our AI technology business has made solid progress, which has positioned us well in the post-mobile era. We are confident in the long-term outlook for our business."

The Company plans to use its available cash balance to fund repurchases made under this program.