House Judiciary Committee to vote on bill expanding U.S. licenses for cannabis production

The House Judiciary Committee is about to vote on the Medical Cannabis Research Act of 2018 which would significantly increased the number of licenses allowing the domestic production of marijuana for research purposes.

Previously: House panel set to vote on marijuana bill (Sept. 10)

