Barrick Gold to nix innovation officer in broad decentralization push

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) says it will eliminate the executive role of Chief Innovation Officer as part of a broad decentralization push, while continuing to work on innovation and productivity improvements.

The change follows work by CIO Michelle Ash to establish systems that support innovation work at the mine site rather than the head office; Ash will remain at the company until the end of the year.

ABX says it is not making changes to the position of Chief Digital Officer, held by former GE executive Sham Chotai, created last August in an effort to advance the company’s digital transformation.