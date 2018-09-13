Immune pharmaceuticals provides a corporate update
Sep. 13, 2018 8:45 AM ETEpiCept Corporation (IMNP)IMNPQBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMNP) provides the following corporate update.
- Highlights of Dr. Fiorino’s update include: An update on Immune’s manufacturing partnership with WuXi Biologics. The tech transfer is well underway and the current timeline calls for the first 2,000 liter production run in the H2 2019 and release of clinic-ready bertilimumab in a range of late 2019 through Q2 2020.
- Expectations of additional pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from the bullous pemphigoid phase 2a trial and FDA meeting in Q4, EMA meeting in Q1 2019.
- Preliminary results of phase 2 ulcerative colitis study expected in late Q1 2019.
- Release of preclinical asthma data in Q4 2018.
- An update on strategic discussions regarding Ceplene.
- A summary of the financial outlook.