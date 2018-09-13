West Corporation to acquire INXPO

West Corporation (OTCPK:WEDXF) has entered into an agreement to acquire INXPO, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of West Corporation said, “We expect video to continue to be rapidly adopted by enterprises of all sizes to engage with customers, partners and employees in real-time and on demand. With the combination of West and INXPO, we are in an excellent position to reap the benefits of this industry’s growth.”

The closing of this transaction is expected to occur within 30 days.