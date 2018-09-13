Global Blood down 5% premarket on bearish Feuerstein report

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) slips 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of a bearish report by STAT News' Adam Feuerstein who cites the risk in securing accelerated FDA approval for sickle cell med voxelotor.

In June, the company reported positive data from a Phase 3 study, the only one it plans to conduct to support its marketing application that will rely on a surrogate endpoint (corporate presentation, slide #24) to demonstrate efficacy, a criterion that the FDA has never approved for sickle cell disease.

