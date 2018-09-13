Ironwood Pharmaceuticals receives Fast Track Designation for praliciguat for the treatment of HFpEF

The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IRWD) praliciguat (IW-1973) for the treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Praliciguat is an investigational, orally administered soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator currently in Phase II clinical trials.

Ironwood expects to enroll ~175 patients into the Phase II trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of praliciguat. Topline data is expected in H2 2019.