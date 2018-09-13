Just Energy expects strong customer growth, gross margin improvement

Just Energy (NYSE:JE) reaffirms its FY 2019 guidance metrics, including anticipated 10% or more annual growth in customers, gross Margin per RCE of $300 for Residential and $100 for Commercial, and $20M or more of annual savings with run-rate achieved year one.

JE says value-added products and services will allow access into regulated markets representing ~8x the sales opportunity of its existing markets and are expected to meaningfully contribute to base EBITDA.

JE also announces a $250M multi-draw term loan facility with a financing group led by Sagard Credit Partners and "certain funds managed by a leading U.S.-based global fixed income asset manager."