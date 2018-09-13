XBiotech's bermekimab shows positive effect dermatitis pilot study; shares up 28% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) is up 28% premarket on light volume in apparent response to preliminary data from an open-label pilot study evaluating IL-1 alpha inhibitor bermekimab in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD).

Nine patients received weekly injections of 200 mg for four weeks. A third experienced at least a 50% improvement in AD symptoms from baseline (EASI score).

Four of the nine experienced at least a 75% improvement in quality of life measures (mean improvement for all nine was 57%).

Itch intensity decreased by half in three patients.

Enrollment of 20 subjects in the 400 mg/week cohort, dosed over eight weeks, is underway.