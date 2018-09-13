More on Oxford Industries Q2 earnings

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) reports Q2 gross margin improve 60bps Y/Y to 59.4% due increase in sales, whereas adjusted operating margin of 13.4% remains flat

Net sales increase 6% to $302.6M, including 7% increase in comparable store sales in direct to consumer business and incremental sales due to additional stores at Lilly Pulitzer.

The company issues lower than consensus Q3 outlook due to the seasonality of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer direct to consumer operations; expects sales of ~$235M-$245M; adjusted EPS between $0.10-$0.20.

Reaffirms FY18 adjusted EPS of $4.45-$4.65 and sales to increase between $1.125B-$1.145B; capex is expected to ~$50M

