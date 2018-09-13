Another big day for Big Tobacco?

Analysts continue to call the aggressive action by the FDA on tobacco as a positive for Big Tobacco.

"Given that big tobacco has yet to find a productive way to meaningfully compete against JUUL, an FDA decision to pull flavors from the market would be a notable positive for The Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands plc, and Japan Tobacco as it would reset the competitive landscape in vapor," notes Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog issues a similar assessment. "Given JUUL's strong appeal to youth and the FDA's comments around flavors, we believe JUUL is most at risk. Given the market's overarching concerns about JUUL's impact on cigarettes, especially Marlboro, we think a potential 'ban' on JUUL would be positive for Altria," she advises.

Liberum thinks e-cig addicts may switch back to tobacco based off its research on teenager trends.

Sources: Convenience Store News, Bloomberg