Premarket Gainers as of 9:15 am (9/13/2018)

PI +39% on Q2 earnings.
GERN +18%.
GNC +16%.
XBIT +16% in response to preliminary data from a pilot study evaluating IL-1 alpha inhibitor bermekimab in patients with AD.
TLRD +14% on Q2 earnings.
VTGN +11% on acquiring worldwide license of Phase 3-ready CNS drug candidate from Pherin Pharmaceuticals.
IGC +10% on raising $1M in direct equity investment to support Hyalolex commercialization.
TLRY +8% on receiving necessary regulatory permits in Canada and Germany to export medical cannabis flower for distribution.
MNKD +9% on announcing positive Afrezza clinical data from STAT Study.
PRTS +8%.
PDD +7%.
CARA +6%.
ARQL +6% on receiving Fast Track Designation for Miransertib for the treatment of PROS.
TKC +6%.
SLS +6%.
SOGO +5%.
Now read: GNC: An Increasingly Dangerous Short »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox