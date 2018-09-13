Premarket Gainers as of 9:15 am (9/13/2018)

PI +39% on Q2 earnings.

GERN +18% .

GNC +16% .

XBIT +16% in response to preliminary data from a pilot study evaluating IL-1 alpha inhibitor bermekimab in patients with AD.

TLRD +14% on Q2 earnings.

VTGN +11% on acquiring worldwide license of Phase 3-ready CNS drug candidate from Pherin Pharmaceuticals.

IGC +10% on raising $1M in direct equity investment to support Hyalolex commercialization.

TLRY +8% on receiving necessary regulatory permits in Canada and Germany to export medical cannabis flower for distribution.

MNKD +9% on announcing positive Afrezza clinical data from STAT Study.

PRTS +8% .

PDD +7% .

CARA +6% .

ARQL +6% on receiving Fast Track Designation for Miransertib for the treatment of PROS.

TKC +6% .

SLS +6% .