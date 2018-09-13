Duke Energy shutting down North Carolina nuke plant ahead of Florence

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has started to shut its Brunswick nuclear power plant in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to strike the coast near the plant on Friday.

DUK says it is following procedures and shutting Unit 1 and will start shutting Unit 2 at the 1,870 MW plant later today.

Brunswick is located four miles from the coast and sits 20 ft. above sea level; the storm surge in the area around the plant is expected to reach 9-13 ft.

There are 16 reactors in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, the states that likely will sustain the most damage from the storm, but most are located well inland and not expected to experience hurricane force winds.

