Bloomberg: Alphabet's Page quietly steps away from day-to-day ops

Alphabet (GOOG +0.6% )(GOOGL +0.6% ) CEO Larry Page has largely removed himself from day-to-day operations, according to a Bloomberg Businessweek report. He’s instead spending increasing amount of time on his private Caribbean island.

Sources say Page’s absence is “bordering on emeritus, invisible to wide swaths of the company.”

Page’s absence was noted during last week’s U.S. congressional hearing where Facebook and Twitter execs addressed Russian interference in the last presidential election.

Page hasn’t presented at product launches in 5 years or participated in press interviews in 3years.

