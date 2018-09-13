Mylan launches first generic of brevibloc injection in single-dose bags

Mylan N.V. (MYL -0.1% ) announces the U.S. launch of Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride Injection, 2,500 mg/250 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Plastic Bag and 2,000 mg/100 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Plastic Bag, the first generic version of Baxter's Brevibloc.

Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride Injection is indicated for the short-term treatment of control of ventricular rate in supraventricular tachycardia including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter and control of heart rate in noncompensatory sinus tachycardia and control of perioperative tachycardia and hypertension.

U.S. sales for Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride Injection were ~$126M for the year ended June 30, 2018, according to IQVIA.