Analyst defends STMicroelectronics after Apple event

Craig-Hallum defends STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) after yesterday’s Apple launch event.

The firm says STM’s share pullback in the past month is overdone and points to the fact that all three iPhones will come with eSIM tech, which the firm predicted in a July STM research note.

Craig-Hallum thinks STM has knocked out NXP Semi (NXPI +1.8% ) as the NFC supplier to Apple with the combo chip.

Firm reiterates Buy rating and $28 price target.

Source: Briefing.com.

STM shares are up 2.6% to $18.30.

