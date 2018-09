AbbVie's upadacitinib shows sustained treatment benefit in mid-stage dermatitis study

New data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating AbbVie's (ABBV +0.3% ) JAK1 inhibitor upadacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) showed a sustained treatment effect over 32 weeks. The results are being presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris.

Patients in all dose groups (7.5/15/30 mg, once-daily) experienced significant improvements in EASI score, with average improvements of 48%, 44% and 69%, respectively, compared to 34% for placebo.

The average improvement in EASI score was 97% at week 32 in patients who received placebo in period 1, then 30 mg of upadacitinib in period 2.

Significant improvements in itching were observed across all dose groups.

No new safety signals were reported.

A Phase 3 study in adults with AD is currently recruiting patients.

Previously: AbbVie's upadacitinib nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for atopic dermatitis (Jan. 8)