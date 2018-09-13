EV trends in the spotlight

Oppenheimer updates on the latest EV trends after taking in The Battery Show that took place in Detroit yesterday and factoring in U.S. auto sales reports.

The analyst team says numerous approaches are being pursued within the industry to drive battery cell cost below $100/kwh to help enable broader EV adoption. Research efforts highlighted at the Detroit event included new advances in improving battery lifetime and developing batteries with faster charging times.

On the commercial side of the EV market, Oppenheimer sees buses as the first "compelling" application for EVs, followed by medium-duty vehicles for last-mile delivery. Long-haul trucking EV testing is seen going on for another few years. EV adoption is seen leading to significant savings for some companies with the right business model to take advantage.

Key suppliers to commercial EV manufacturers identified by Oppenheimer include BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) - all of which are rated at Outperform.

As far as EV penetration into the passenger car market, the firm notes that U.S. EV unit sales increased 120% Y/Y in August to account for 2.47% of all light-vehicle sales vs. 1.12% a year ago. BEV unit sales increased 212.6% Y/Y during the month, while PHEVs increased 25.7% Y/Y. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) grabbed the largest market share in August per Oppenheimer's tally, followed by Chevrolet (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC).

Related ETF: CARZ

Related stocks: OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:HYMLF, FDX, UPS.