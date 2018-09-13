Stocks start higher, led by techs, on trade optimism

Stocks start with solid gains after Pres. Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed the U.S. is proposing a new round of trade talks with China, and China said it welcomed the invitation; S&P +0.5% , Dow +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

Also, total CPI rose 0.2% and core CPI rose 0.1% in August, a bit lower than expected; total CPI is up 2.7% (vs. 2.9% in July) and core CPI is up 2.2% (vs. 2.4% in July) Y/Y.

"Add in both yesterday's muted producer price numbers and the less than enthusiastic appraisal from the Fed, and we now have three separate signals that the economy is not the runaway train some feared," says Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.1% .

In the U.S., most of the S&P sectors are higher, led by techs ( +1.1% ) and followed by materials ( +0.7% ) and industrials ( +0.6% ); on the flip side, consumer staples ( -0.7% ) and telecom services ( -0.6% ) are at the back of the pack.

U.S. Treasury yields have moved back to their flatlines after falling sharply in response to the CPI data, with the benchmark 10-year yield now unchanged at 2.96%.