CytRx receives milestone payment from Orphazyme A/S

CytRx Corporation (CYTR +0.3% ) has received a milestone payment of $250,000 from Orphazyme A/S. The payment is a result of Orphazyme dosing the first patient in their Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating arimoclomol in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

In 2011, CytRx sold the rights to arimoclomol to Orphazyme A/S in exchange for a one-time, upfront payment of $150,000 and the right to receive up to a total of $120M in milestone as well as royalty payments based on a specified percentage of any net sales of products derived from arimoclomol.