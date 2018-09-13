UPS talks transformation

UPS (UPS +0.2% ) provides a business updates as part of an investor event today.

The company expects its "transformation" initiatives to result in an incremental increase in EPS to $1.00 to $1.20 by 2022.

Naturally, profitable expansion from both B2B and B2C e-commerce is expected to contribute with U.S. industry package revenue expected to grow by 40% from 2017 to 2022. Cross-border e-commerce volume is expected to grow by 28% over the next three years.

The company also calls out further penetration of the Healthcare and Life Sciences logistics market as an earnings driver.

"Transformation will lift our earnings, as we generate higher-quality revenue and use technology to increase operating efficiency and enhance customer service,” says UPS CEO David Abney.

"UPS is transforming from a position of strength. We are implementing an enterprise-wide transformation that will enable and accelerate our enhanced business strategy," he adds.

Source: Press Release