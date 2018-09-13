RCI announces agreement to acquire top gentlemen's club in Chicago

RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK +1.7% ) has signed an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of the company that owns VIP's Gentlemen's Club in Chicago for $6.5M, comprising of $2M in cash and $4.5M in seller financing.

The company also announced an agreement for a subsidiary to acquire the club's real estate for $4M.

"We're excited about VIP's joining our portfolio of high-quality clubs in top 20 metropolitan markets," said Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI. "VIP's fits perfectly in line with our goal of acquiring profitable, cash-flowing number one locations. With its ability to generate $2 million annually in Adjusted EBITDA, the acquisition also fits our capital allocation strategy in terms of valuation and cash on cash return."