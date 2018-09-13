Penn lawmakers call for Mariner East halt after blast on other ETP pipeline

A bipartisan group of eastern Pennsylvania state lawmakers calls for a halt on construction of Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -0.7% ) Mariner East 2 gas pipeline after the company's Revolution pipeline exploded in the western part of the state earlier this week.

The lawmakers representing parts of Delaware and Chester counties outside Philadelphia seek an immediate halt to work on the line through their districts until ETP proves a similar explosion in their more densely populated towns can be avoided.

The Revolution explosion was the latest in a string of incidents that have resulted in fines, suspensions and public suspicion for ETP's Pennsylvania projects.