Morgan Stanley moving ahead with crypto trading plans

That the crypto price bubble has about zero air left in it is commonly accepted, but at least the major banks don't think Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is going away.
The latest is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which - according to Bloomberg - is getting ready to begin offering derivatives contracts tied to Bitcoin. Outside of internal approval, what's next necessary to launch will be institutional client demand.
Cryptos today are enjoying a modest bounce. Bitcoin is higher by 2.9%, Ether (ETH-USD) +12.3%, Litecoin (LTC-USD) +6.7%, Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) +6.4%, Ripple (XRP-USD) +4.2%
OTCQX:GBTC +2.9%
