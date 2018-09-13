RF Industries up 4% post Q3 results

RF Industries (RFIL +4.5% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 77.3% Y/Y to $13.9M, driven by increased sales in OEM and wireless carrier markets.

Sales by segments: RF connector & cable assembly $3.14M (+5.9% Y/Y) and Custom cabling manufacturing & assembly $10.71M (+121.12% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 451 bps to 32.9% and operating margin improved by 1,312 bps to 15.5%.

S&G expenses increased by 16.7% Y/Y to $2.12M and margin declined by 796 bps to 15.3%.

Company reported working capital of $19.9M, including cash and cash equivalents of $11.6M, as of July 31, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.19M as of July 31, 2018.

